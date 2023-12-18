Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $8,022,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $5,073,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 532,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 439,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 339,231 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $584.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

