Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stake Lessened by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 624.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $116.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,690,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 77,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $7,951,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,376 shares of company stock worth $25,910,510. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

