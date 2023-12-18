Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.42

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.42 and last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 366367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,690,846. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,376 shares of company stock worth $25,910,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

