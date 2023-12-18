ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Down 23.5%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 23.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 242,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 86,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of ARHT Media from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

ARHT Media Trading Down 23.5 %

ARHT Media Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.18, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

