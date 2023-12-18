ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 2.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 68.02 and last traded at 69.01. 1,214,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,978,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at 71.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 62.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 56.63.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

