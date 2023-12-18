Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 207,862 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 207,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

