Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys 73,289 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,289 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 0.7% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after buying an additional 513,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,032,000 after buying an additional 778,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.53.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
