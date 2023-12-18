Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys 73,289 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,289 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 0.7% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after buying an additional 513,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,032,000 after buying an additional 778,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.