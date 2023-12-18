Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $121.19. The stock had a trading volume of 881,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

