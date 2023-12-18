Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $143.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,567,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,633 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 15.7% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $143,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.77 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

