Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 107,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 72.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $89.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.