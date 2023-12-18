Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $26.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.