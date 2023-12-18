Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $446,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 536,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

