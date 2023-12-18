Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $62,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,421. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.