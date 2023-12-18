Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SRLN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 102,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,202. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

