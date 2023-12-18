Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.