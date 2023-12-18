Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 27,733 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 74,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,991,715. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.76.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

