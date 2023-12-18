Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 476.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 516,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,727. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.