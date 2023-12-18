Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.51. 324,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

