Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 10,484 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 4.8% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $43,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $246.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $251.50.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

