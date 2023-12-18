Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.05. 24,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,611. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $60.34.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

