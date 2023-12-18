Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Up 9.3% in November

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,272. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $222.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

