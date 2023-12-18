AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 170,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 121,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.06.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $190.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AssetMark Financial

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $20,727,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 60.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,528,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,330,000 after purchasing an additional 573,517 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 203.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 233,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 47.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 189,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,924,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Articles

