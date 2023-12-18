AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,624. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

