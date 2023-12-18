Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,527 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.12. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $175.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.