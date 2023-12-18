Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,713 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 402,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,199,000 after acquiring an additional 378,187 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,033. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $99.90.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

