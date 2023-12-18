Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 974 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

XSD stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.25. 25,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $161.00 and a twelve month high of $233.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

