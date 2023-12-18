Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.12 on Monday, reaching $383.05. 259,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,892. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.75. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

