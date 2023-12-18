Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,190 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.6% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.45. 2,280,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,896. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.45 and a 200 day moving average of $180.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

