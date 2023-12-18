Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,791 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

FIS traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,926. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

