Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,820,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,379,545. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $94.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

