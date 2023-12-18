Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Has $480,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.64. 148,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,928. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.10 and a 200 day moving average of $240.19.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

