Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Has $977,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 95,986 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.80. 215,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,889. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

