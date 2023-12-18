Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $265,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OXY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.43. 5,335,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,979,670. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

