Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $393,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $7,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DLR traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $132.27. 436,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

