Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $767,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $47.20. 2,951,804 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1509 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.