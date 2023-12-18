Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $345,000 Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,032,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other John Wiley & Sons news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.55. 110,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

