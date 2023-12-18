Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,878 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 0.5% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after acquiring an additional 95,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $124.91. 467,341 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.10.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

