Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 42,154 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

