Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,236. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.33. 4,257,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,498,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.52.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

