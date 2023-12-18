Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 11.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 35.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 28.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,372. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

