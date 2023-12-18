Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

FSTA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.36. 57,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $47.04.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

