Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $229.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.65 and a 200 day moving average of $186.91. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $116.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,823.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,772,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,823.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,772,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,735,228. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

