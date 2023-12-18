Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $340.00 and last traded at $340.00. 2,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.66.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.85%.

In related news, Director Preston G. Athey purchased 300 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $319.68 per share, with a total value of $95,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atrion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atrion by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

