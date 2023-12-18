AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,628.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,601.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2,528.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 150.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.