Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 54384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

