B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Up 6.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $21.75. 273,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 555,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -156.86%.

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Agostino Robert P. D bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.