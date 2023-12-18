Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Update

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 12,880,000 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Bakkt Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of BKKT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. 3,405,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.48. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bakkt will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,827.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bakkt news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $79,516.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,134 shares of company stock worth $501,986. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 4,335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Featured Stories

