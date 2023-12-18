Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 707,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bancolombia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Bancolombia Trading Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the period.

NYSE:CIB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.22. 60,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.20. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.8835 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.