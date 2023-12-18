Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after buying an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.56. 5,193,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,654,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

