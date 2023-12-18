Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lifted to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $37.94 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Down 1.0 %

BAC stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.